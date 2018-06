© AP Photo

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ France has sent 50 officers to the Syrian city of Manbij.

Report informs citing the TASS, Turkey's daily Yeni Şafak newspaper writes.

According to information, French servicemen left for Manbij on March 30 on four aircraft. The publication writes that the officers could be sent to Manbij either from different bases located in Syria or from abroad.

Official confirmation of this information not received yet.