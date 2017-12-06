Media: Former president Saleh buried in Sanaa

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ex-president of Yemen Ali Abdullah Saleh was buried on the night of December 6 in the republic's capital, Report informs citing Saudi Arabia portal Agile.

According to information, farewell ceremony was not held with the former president of the republic, however, five relatives of the deceased were present at the funeral.

Notably, earlier the Arab media reported that members Ansar Allah movement (houthist) demanded that the relatives of Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was killed on December 4, not hold a farewell ceremony with the politician. On this condition, they agreed to hand over his dead body.

Clashes have been continuing in Sana'a, capital of Yemen since November 29, between recent allies in the war against the government - Houthists of Ansar Allah and supporters of former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh.