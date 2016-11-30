Media: Donald Trump to name his secretary of state today

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Former Massachusetts Governor and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney was delighted with his talks with US President-elect Donald Trump during dinner on Tuesday night.

Report informs, referring to Bloomberg, Donald Trump continues to meet with possible candidates to position of secretary of state. This was second meeting with Romney, who was harshly critical of Trump throughout the campaign.

However, after second meeting, former presidential candidate talked about D.Trump rapturously: "All of those things combined gives me increasing hope that President-elect Trump is the very man who can lead us to that better future".

D.Trump is expected to announce his decision on secretary of state today.

Along with Mitt Romney, candidacies of former CIA chief David Petraeus, head of senate’s international relations committee Bob Corker and former New-York mayor Rudy Giuliani are also considered for mentioned position.