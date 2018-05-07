MEDIA: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un to meet in Singapore in June

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ The US and North Korean leaders are likely to meet in Singapore in mid-June. Report informs citing the News.ru, South Korean media writes. Notably, last week, D. Trump said date and place of meeting with Kim Jong-un will be reported soon.

Notably, North Korea has promised to shut its atomic test site in Punggye-ri.

After the meeting of South Korean President Moon Jae-in with Kim Jong-un, denuclearization of the Korean peninsula will be started.