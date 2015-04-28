Media: death toll of quake in Nepal exceeds 4.2 thousand people

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ 4264 people killed, another seven thousand injured as a result of earthquake on April 25 in Nepal.

Report informs citing Russian TASS Agency, China Central Television says.

Earthquake of magnitude 7.8 hit on Saturday at 11:56 am local time (9:11 MSK) in Nepal. It was followed by a series of aftershocks, the strongest of which had a magnitude of 6.6 at 12:30 (9:45 MSK).

According to UNDAC, no less than 6.6 million inhabitants suffered the disaster.