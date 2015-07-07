Media: Ceasefire to be announced in Yemen tomorrow

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ The parties of the conflict in Yemen, as well as the international coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia agreed to announce a 5-day ceasefire.

Report informs referring to Tass, "Elaph" website stated.

According to the report, the ceasefire period may be extended even further. It is expected to be announced on July 8. The ceasefire under the name of "Humanitarian truce" is expected to last until July 17-Ramadan Eid.

The UN Secretary General's Special Representative Ismail Sheikh Ahmed specify all the details of "humanitarian aid" campaign in the next 48 hours.