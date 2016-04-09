Media: Brussels police launch special operations in Everbeek

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Belgian police are holding an anti-terror raid in the Brussels municipality of Etterbeek, Report informs the Russian media, RTBF broadcaster said.

According to the broadcaster, up to 50 police officers are at the scene, including bomb technicians.

The locals leaving nearby have been evacuated.

On March 22, two suicide blasts ripped through the departures hall of the airport in the northeastern municipality of Zaventem while another explosion hit the Maelbeek metro station near the headquarters of the EU institutions killing over 30 people and injuring at least 300.

Zaventem airport police said there were at least 50 Daesh sympathizers working at the airport with security badges to enter into the cockpit of a plane.