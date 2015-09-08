Media: British jihadist killed after plot to kill the Queen

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ David Cameron says an Isil jihadist was assassinated by an RAF drone in an attack he describes as a "new departure" for Britain in the fight against terrorists, Report informs citing the British newspaper The Telegraph.

ISIS militants intended to organize a terrorist attack on the commemorative events in London dedicated to the 70th anniversary of victory over Japan. The ceremony at Whitehall was attended by Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and other senior members of the royal family.

The killed militants were the citizens of the UK, joining the ranks of ISIS. They were killed during the air strike of British and US Air Force last month.