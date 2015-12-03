Media: Britain launches first Syria air strikes

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ The strikes came hours after MPs voted by 397 votes to 223 for UK action in Syria after a 10-hour Commons debate.

Report informs referring to BBC, four Tornado jets took off from RAF Akrotiri, Cyprus, shortly after, with two jets returning three hours later.

The bombing focused on six targets in an oil field under IS control in eastern Syria, the BBC understands.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed the jets had returned from the "first offensive operation in Syria and conducted strikes".

The Ministry of Defence is expected to give details of their targets later on Thursday.