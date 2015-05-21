Media: Belarus and Armenia rejected declaration of Eastern Partnership

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia and Belarus refused to sign the prepared text of a statement by representatives of the EU summit of "Eastern Partnership" in Riga, which contains a statement about the "annexation" of the Crimea by Russia.

Report informs referring to Reuters, EU diplomats have to develop a compromise text, said agency.

"The negotiations were very difficult", said representative of the EU in Brussels after consideration of a draft declaration of the summit.

He noted that success of the summit will depend on how it will be perceived in Moscow.

At the Riga summit will meet EU Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Belarus.

Communique of the summit will be published on Friday.