Media: Ban Ki Moon makes surprise visit to Israel

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ UN chief Ban Ki-moon was to begin an unannounced visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories today after nearly three weeks of deadly unrest, Report informs citing the foreign media, this information was provided by the UN official.

"He will arrive today for a two-day visit to Israel and Palestine," the official said on condition of anonymity, without elaborating on his programme.



Ban's visit follows a wave of violence in Jerusalem, the Palestinian territories and Israel that have raised warnings of a full-scale Palestinian uprising, despite international efforts to calm tensions.

US Secretary of State John Kerry is due to meet this week with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Germany as well as Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.