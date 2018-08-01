Media: Assange will be removed from Ecuadorean Embassy in London

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Julian Assange soon will leave the Ecuadorian embassy in London -- his refuge from criminal charges for the last six years -- and enter a changed world. Report informs citing the Gazeta.ru, Bloomberg writes referring to sources familiar with the situation.

The WikiLeaks founder’s health has declined recently, and he’s expected to leave his self-imposed isolation in the embassy in the coming weeks.

His continued freedom outside the embassy is far from guaranteed. He still faces arrest for skipping bail in London, and while American prosecutors haven’t announced charges against him, the risk is significant.

It is noted that the founder of WikiLeaks has several options: he can go to a hospital in the UK, try to flee the country or challenge his arrest in court.