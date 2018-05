Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Egyptian A320 airliner hijacker, which landed in Larnaca, Cyprus, demanded the immediate refuel fuel aboard, as he was going to fly to Turkey.

Report informs referring to the satellite channel Sky News Arabia citing sources in the airline EgyptAir.

On board the captured Egyptian airliner still remained 8-9 persons, including the crew and several foreign passengers.