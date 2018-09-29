Media: 40 people suffer from unknown irritant released in British nightclub

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ 40 people suffered from an irritant that was released in the Cameo club in Bournemouth, Report informs citing Daily Mirror.

People complained of shortness of breath and itchy eyes. They were treated at the scene by paramedics.

The nighblub had to be evacuated. The total number of people in the club is not specified but it is known that an event for which nearly 3,000 tickets were sold was scheduled in Cameo.

Police and ambulance service work at the scene.