McCain criticizes Trump over threatening North Korea

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Senator John McCain criticized Trump that the US President should not threaten North Korea with "fire and fury".

"The great leaders I've seen don't threaten unless they're ready to act, and I'm not sure President Trump is ready to act," McCain said in an interview on Phoenix radio station KTAR, Report informs.

McCain said on Tuesday that President Trump should not threaten North Korea with "fire and fury" unless he is prepared to carry out those threats.

"I don't know what he's saying and I've long ago given up trying to interpret what he says," Senator told KTAR.

McCain said he didn't know how seriously to take the president's warning. "It's the classic Trump in that he overstates things."