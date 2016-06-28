 Top
    Close photo mode

    Mayor of London demands more autonomy after Brexit referendum

    Sadiq Khan: “As much as I might like the idea of a London city state, I'm not seriously talking about independence today”

    Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ London Mayor Sadiq Khan demanded more autonomy for the capital after the referendum on Brexit, Report informs referring to the Russian RBK.

    "But on behalf of all Londoners, I am demanding more autonomy for the capital - right now. More autonomy in order to protect London's economy from the uncertainty ahead, to protect the businesses from around the world who trade here and to protect our jobs, wealth and prosperity", he said.

    He stressed that he wasn’t “asking for London to get a bigger slice of the British pie”, only for Londoners to “get more control over the slice of the pie we already get.”

    It is understood that Mayor is looking for the devolution of fiscal responsibility including tax raising powers, as well as more control over business and skills, housing and planning, transport, health and policing and criminal justice.

    On June 23, the UK has held a referendum, in which the majority of voters were in favor of withdrawal from the EU. London was the only region in England, where the majority voted against Brexit.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi