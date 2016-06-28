Mayor of London demands more autonomy after Brexit referendum

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ London Mayor Sadiq Khan demanded more autonomy for the capital after the referendum on Brexit, Report informs referring to the Russian RBK.

"But on behalf of all Londoners, I am demanding more autonomy for the capital - right now. More autonomy in order to protect London's economy from the uncertainty ahead, to protect the businesses from around the world who trade here and to protect our jobs, wealth and prosperity", he said.

He stressed that he wasn’t “asking for London to get a bigger slice of the British pie”, only for Londoners to “get more control over the slice of the pie we already get.”

It is understood that Mayor is looking for the devolution of fiscal responsibility including tax raising powers, as well as more control over business and skills, housing and planning, transport, health and policing and criminal justice.

On June 23, the UK has held a referendum, in which the majority of voters were in favor of withdrawal from the EU. London was the only region in England, where the majority voted against Brexit.