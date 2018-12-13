May not planning to lead Conservative party in 2022 elections

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Great Britain Theresa May said that she does not intend to lead the Conservative party in the 2022 elections, Report informs citing TASS.

Notably, earlier, UK launched the procedure of a motion of no-confidence in the Prime Minister.

As a result of voting, Theresa May remained at the post of Prime Minister, with the support of the majority of deputies-conservatives.