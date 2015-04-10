Mass protests held in France

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ The protests were held in many cities and regions of France.

Report informs referring to foreign media, two thousand flights were canceled as a result of the protests.

The Eiffel tower workers were also among those who went on strike. For this reason, the country's historical and tourist places were closed. The French government plans to cut 50 million Euros of allocation to the social sector from the state budget.

In addition, the plan of increasing the retirement age and simplification of the employees' dismissal caused to serious public protests. These protests are held against the social plans of the government.

French civil aviation company workers began a strike of 48 hours on April 9.