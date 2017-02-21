Media: Iraqi forces killed Islamic State’s chief security observant in Mosul

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Islamic State’s chief security observant at Mosul Airport was killed along with two other companions in a drone strike as militants engaged in violent fights with security forces, Report informs referring to TASS.

According to information of As-Sumaria TV channel, militant “Abu Abdullah” was killed with two other comrades at the airport’s main gate.

International airport is located in western part of Mosul, which is under control of terrorists.