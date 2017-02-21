 Top
    Close photo mode

    Media: Iraqi forces killed Islamic State’s chief security observant in Mosul

    “Abu Abdullah” was killed with two other comrades at the airport’s main gate

    Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Islamic State’s chief security observant at Mosul Airport was killed along with two other companions in a drone strike as militants engaged in violent fights with security forces, Report informs referring to TASS.

    According to information of As-Sumaria TV channel, militant “Abu Abdullah” was killed with two other comrades at the airport’s main gate.

    International airport is located in western part of Mosul, which is under control of terrorists. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi