    Mass Media: Ecuador president discusses with London conditions of Assange’s transfer to police

    Ecuador is close to evicting Australian from its diplomatic mission in London

    Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ / President of Ecuador Lenin Moreno, who is on a visit to the UK, allegedly holds talks with officials of the Kingdom on the terms of the transfer of the founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange to the British police, Report informs citing the TASS.

    The British media writes that Ecuador “is close to evicting" the Australian diplomatic from its diplomatic mission in London.

    However, according to the Deputy Minister, during the visit Moreno "it will not officially touched on this topic (in conversations - ed.) with representatives of the British government."

    "Any decision will be made in accordance with the legislation of Ecuador and international law," he added.

