Mass graves of IS victims found in Iraq

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi military found mass grave with the remains of 40 victims killed by militants of the terrorist group Islamic State (IS), Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Representative of the "Organization of Martyrs" specializing in the search for similar graves Amman Nuri al-Dulaimi said that the burial was discovered during a raid in one of the districts in the south of the city of Ramadi, Anbar province. According to al-Dulaimi, bullet marks were found on bodies.

Ramadi was released from the IS in late 2015.