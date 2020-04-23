​Mass graves dug in Brazil as COVID-19 death toll mounts

Mass graves are being dug in Brazil's Amazon city of Manaus, amid heightened concerns of the effect of the virus on vulnerable indigenous tribes, according to foreign media.

Enough funeral services cannot be held, and public hospitals are being overwhelmed by the increase in the number of deaths and cases of COVID-19 in the state of Amazonas, one of Brazil's regions hardest-hit by the pandemic.

In Brazil, the death toll has hit nearly 3,000, with 46,348 confirmed cases.

