Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ Philippine lawmakers voted to retain martial law on the southern of the country.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, relevant draft has been submitted to the parliament by President Rodrigo Duterte.

According to the decision, martial law was extended until the end of 2017.

Notably, currently, the Philippines conducts large-scale operations against terrorist organizations operating in the south of the country.