Armenian killed his compatriots at California cemetery

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Authorities say a man and a woman killed by an Armenian in a murder-suicide at a Southern California cemetery were a married Armenian couple from North Hollywood visiting a grave.

Report informs citing the foreign media, police in Ontario say 60-year-old Misak Minasyan and 59-year-old Hripsime Minasyan were fatally shot by Karapet Kalajian Saturday at Bellevue Memorial Park.

City News Service reports the 71-year-old Kalajian had been married to the murdered woman's sister. Investigators said Sunday that Kalajian had become estranged from the family and was distraught because January 3 is the 5-year anniversary of his late wife's death.