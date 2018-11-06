Maroš Šefčovič withdraws from Socialist race for European Commission top job

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ European Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič pulled out from the race to become the Social Democrats’ lead candidate for the EU election in May next year. Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

Sefčovič will back the only other contender in the race to be the political grouping’s Spitzenkandidat, Commission First Vice President Frans Timmermans.

In a letter to Sergei Stanishev, the President of the European Socialist party family (PES) seen by POLITICO, Šefčovič pledged to “endorse Frans as the PES Common Candidate to be presented for a vote in order to lead our party family into the 2019 European Parliament elections.”

“I stand ready to support Frans and work closely with him,” he added.