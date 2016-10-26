US Marine Corps jet crashes in California

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ A Marine Corps jet fighter crashed and burned Tuesday in the Southern California desert, but the pilot ejected safely, a spokesman said.
Report informs citing the RBK, the twin-engine F/A-18C Hornet crashed around 6 p.m. near the end of a training flight at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.
The pilot appeared to have no major injuries, but he was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, Roberts said. "He's OK and doing well right now," he said.
The aircraft burned, Roberts added.
There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author
