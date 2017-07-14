Maria Zakharova: Russia ready to expel US diplomats from Moscow

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ "If the situation amid return of the Russian diplomatic assets does not change, then Moscow will take retaliatory measures against the United States, which has been repeatedly warned, both through the bilateral channels and publicly."

Report informs, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, commenting on the situation amid return of the withdrawn Russian diplomatic property by the American side.

"They have not been returned to this day." Washington not only did not cancel the decision to expel employees, but also refused to issue visas to those who must go on a replacement, "Zakharova said.

According to her, if the situation does not change, then Moscow will take retaliatory measures, which has been repeatedly warned, both through bilateral channels and publicly.

She added that Russia is ready to give a mirror response.

"We do not want to bring to extreme measures. We never take this hurry. There was a very long pause, it dragged on." If American partners do not understand, we will have to act in this direction at some point", noted M. Zakharova.

She stressed that consultations are planned in Washington on July 17 on bilateral relations that will be held by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Senior Assistant Secretary of State Thomas Schennan, to discuss this issue.