Manned aircraft crashes in US

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ A manned aircraft has crashed north of the Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, US military officials reported. The 49th Wing said the crash happened 65 miles (105km) from the base at the Red Rio Bombing Range, but it would not confirm whether the aircraft belonged to the US Air Force. The pilot was found on board with injuries and he was hospitalized.

Notably, A-29, is a turboprop light attack aircraft designed for counter-insurgency, close air support, and aerial reconnaissance missions in low-threat environments, as well as providing pilot training.