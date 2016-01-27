Manhunt under way for 3 inmates who escaped Southern California jail

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Authorities hunting three dangerous escapees from a maximum-security jail in Southern California called on the public's help to find them Sunday, offering $50,000 in rewards and saying they still don't have all the details of the elaborate escape plan, Report informs referring to the Fox News.

"We're exhausting every lead that we currently have," Orange County sheriff's Lt. Jeff Hallock said at an afternoon news conference.

The three men, including an alleged killer, cut and climbed their way out of the Orange County Men's Central Jail in Santa Ana, about 40 miles southeast of Los Angeles, sometime after the 5 a.m. Friday head count, authorities said. They weren't discovered missing for some 16 hours.

The men managed to get hold of some tools and cut through a quarter-inch-thick metal screen in a wall between some bunks in a dormitory they shared with more than 60 men, then used plumbing tunnels, cutting through additional half-inch steel bars, before making it to an unguarded area of the roof of the four-story building, removing some razor wire and rappelling down using ropes braided from linens, authorities said.

Photos and surveillance video released by the Sheriff's Department showed the cut dormitory screen, one of the ropes, and vague video of a flickering light on the roof that's believed to be from at least one inmate preparing to rappel down the building, Hallock said.