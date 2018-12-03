Man who planned to flip Trump’s limousine with a forklift pleads guilty

© NBC News https://report.az/storage/news/b0ca0955b4fbd4ff15ff340440f2d3dd/06a9dc9e-595d-448a-be5f-ae3419e99ee9_292.jpg

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ A North Dakota man has pleaded guilty to planning to use a stolen forklift to flip President Trump’s limo, Report informs citing foreign media.

Gregory Lee Leingang, 42, pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges related to an incident in September 2017, when he was arrested for stealing a forklift from a restricted building and attempting to enter Trump’s motorcade route. Trump visited Mandan, N.D., in September 2017 to speak on a tax reform at an oil refinery.

U.S. Assistant State's Attorney Brandi Sasse Russell said that Leingang attempted to steal the forklift in an effort to “kill the president.”

Leingang’s public defender said that he was “suffering a serious psychiatric crisis” during the incident, according to the Grand Forks Herald.