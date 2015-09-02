 Top
    Close photo mode

    Man suspected of involvement in fire in north of Paris arrested

    The arrest was made on the results of the first study of the testimony and the video frame

    Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Paris police detained a suspect who could be involved in a fire in north of the city occurred on September 2 at night and claimed the lives of eight people. It was reported by France-Presse agency.

    According to agency, the detainee could be at the scene at the time of ignition.

    The suspect - a man aged about 30 years old - was arrested by the Metropolitan Police Brigade for Combating Organized Crime.Now he is being questioned.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi