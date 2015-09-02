Man suspected of involvement in fire in north of Paris arrested

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Paris police detained a suspect who could be involved in a fire in north of the city occurred on September 2 at night and claimed the lives of eight people. It was reported by France-Presse agency.

According to agency, the detainee could be at the scene at the time of ignition.

The suspect - a man aged about 30 years old - was arrested by the Metropolitan Police Brigade for Combating Organized Crime.Now he is being questioned.