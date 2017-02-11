Man killed in Baghdad in clash between protesters with police

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi security forces have attacked the supporters of influential cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who were holding a protest in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, as a result one person killed, several injured.

Police on Saturday fired tear gas to disperse the protesters, who approached Baghdad’s heavily-fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies

Meanwhile, Sadr has urged the demonstrators to hold a sit-in in the zone.

Sadr’s supporters were demonstrating to urge the government to amend the country’s electoral law. They argue that the country’s current electoral rules are tailored in favor of Iraq’s major parties, which they said are involved in nepotism and corruption.

Similar protests were held in Baghdad in April last year as a result of which demonstrators stormed the parliament building.