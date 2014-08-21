Man jailed for a month for shooting at Turkish Embassy in Moscow

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow’s Khamovnicheskiy court arrested for one month Russian citizen of Armenian origin Arthur Mirzoyan who opened fire on the Turkish Embassy. Report informs citing to PanArmenian, criminal case opened against him under article "hooliganism". A.Mirzoyan also pleaded guilty, and expressed willingness to pay a fine of 500 thousand rubles.

On August 18, 43-year-old businessman Arthur Mirzoyan shot at the sign on the facade of the Turkish Embassy building from a hunting rifle.