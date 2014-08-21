 Top
    Close photo mode

    Man jailed for a month for shooting at Turkish Embassy in Moscow

    Arthur Mirzoyan pleaded guilty

    Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow’s Khamovnicheskiy court arrested for one month Russian citizen of Armenian origin Arthur Mirzoyan who opened fire on the Turkish Embassy. Report informs citing to PanArmenian, criminal case opened against him under article "hooliganism". A.Mirzoyan also pleaded guilty, and expressed willingness to pay a fine of 500 thousand rubles.

    On August 18, 43-year-old businessman Arthur Mirzoyan shot at the sign on the facade of the Turkish Embassy building from a hunting rifle. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi