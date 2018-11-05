Man convicted over mafia case takes hostages in Italy

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ / A man, who was convicted for 19 years by the court of primary instance over the case of relations with mafia captured the employees of the post office in Reggio Emilia, Report informs citing TASS.

According to local media, the invader, armed with a knife, released all the customers, and four employees were left in the occupied premises.

The invader called his name - Francesco Amato and still requires a meeting with the Minister of Internal Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

Amato was involved in a major trial of "Aemilia" over the charges in connection with the Calabrian mafia "Ndrangeta".

Special police forces have been dispatched to the scene. Law enforcement officers are negotiating with the invader.