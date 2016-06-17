Man arrested for murder deputy Cox has 'mental health problems'

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Jo Cox, a 41-year-old mother-of-two from the opposition Labour Party, was shot in the face while lying on the ground by a lone attacker in the village of Birstall in northern England, according to witnesses quoted by local media.

Report informs citing the Daily Mail, the man being held in connection with the death of MP Jo Cox has been named as Thomas Mair, who was described as a “loner” with a history of mental health problems who had previously subscribed to a far-right magazine.

Mair, 52, who was arrested by armed officers shortly after the attack, had spoken about receiving “psychotherapy and medication”, and was described by his younger brother as having “a history of mental illness”.

Cox, who was also reportedly stabbed, is the first British MP to be killed in office since Ian Gow was killed by a car bomb planted by the Irish Republican Army in 1990.

After the attack, pro- and anti-Brexit groups said they were suspending all campaigning for Thursday and Friday ahead of the June 23 EU membership referendum.

Prime Minister David Cameron cancelled a planned rally during a historic but controversial visit to Gibraltar as part of his campaign for Britain to remain in the EU.

Over parliament, the British flag flew at half-mast, while nearby Cox's Labour party colleagues gathered in a vigil for the MP.