    Man armed with machete attacks three people in London

    Man was arrested following the incident

    Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Three people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing at an east London health centre, Report informs citing The Telegraph.

    They have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and man was arrested following the incident, Scotland Yard confirmed.

    Cordons remain in place while enquiries are ongoing. Police have confirmed the incident is not terror related. 

