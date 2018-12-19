Man armed with machete attacks three people in London

https://report.az/storage/news/8a3da4507c87da567032011b58967388/a7f71ece-b8e4-4365-9909-e949becc76ac_292.jpg
Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Three people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing at an east London health centre, Report informs citing The Telegraph.
They have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and man was arrested following the incident, Scotland Yard confirmed.
Cordons remain in place while enquiries are ongoing. Police have confirmed the incident is not terror related.
Tural AsadiNews Author