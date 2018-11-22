Man armed with a knife attacks mental hospital in Scotland

© Lochlin Highet https://report.az/storage/news/89eb11e11bac83eb507bc25339ee2050/076b617d-88b6-4b84-b5a9-726fe3d5b6b1_292.jpg

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ / Police cordoned off a psychiatric clinic in Ayr city in the South-West of Scotland after an unknown man with a knife attacked a nurse near the medical facility, Report informs citing TASS.

By the information, the police officers were dispatched to the spot and the helicopter patrolled the sky over the scene.

"Due to the incident on the territory of Ailsa Hospital, the territory of [the hospital] and the area of the hostel of the university hospital were completely cordoned off,” the publication reads citing a representative of the local health service.

No data is provided on the identity of the attacker and possible motives behind his actions.