    Maldives rejoins Commonwealth of former British colonies

    Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih decided to restore the membership of the Maldives in the British Commonwealth, Report informs citing TASS.

    The decision was based on the results of the November 19 meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic, where the ministers noted the advantages of returning the country to the Commonwealth. In their opinion, the membership will simplify the receipt of international educational scholarships for young people, as well as expand the participation of local athletes in international competitions.

    Notably, the Commonwealth is the oldest interstate union, which includes the United Kingdom and almost all of its former colonies. At present, 53 independent states are members of the Commonwealth.

