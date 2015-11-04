 Top
    Maldives declares state of emergency

    The government of the Maldives declared state of emergency for 30 days

    Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Maldives declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, as the Indian Ocean island nation's political upheaval intensified following a suspected assassination attempt on the president, Report informs referring to AFP.

    Citing a threat to national security, the foreign ministry said on its official Twitter feed that the state of emergency would remain in force for 30 days. Umar Naseer, minister of home affairs, confirmed that the emergency had been declared.

