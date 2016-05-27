Malaysian police detained 100 over sabotage of immigration system

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Malaysian police have detained about 100 people for sabotage of the country's immigration system, Report informs referring to The Straits Times.

Disclosing this, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Home Minister, was quoted as saying that those detained were "mostly immigration officers and syndicate members".

"The officers were working with the syndicate for financial gain," he said. Media reports had alerted the authorities to the syndicate, he said, adding that arrests were made after a three-month investigation.