Malaysian PM: Islamic State still a major threat

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ The issue of the country's security remains a top priority for the government in light of the threat of the Islamic State (IS).

Report informs referring to the foreign media, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said the threat of IS has led to the arrest 130 people, including bomb-making experts and other criminals.

"We caught 130 people who returned here from Syria. There were bomb-making experts . Nothing happened because we managed to nab them before anything happened.

"I have asked the Chief Justice to set up a special court, which could even convene at night (to handle the cases). The important thing is to prevent evil elements which could lead to casualties in Malaysia," said Najib, who is Umno president, in his winding-up speech the party's general assembly today.

He said Malaysian authorities were highly competent in protecting the country's security and preventing bloodshed.