Malaysian military aircraft crashes, 2 people killed - UPDATED

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ A Malaysian military aircraft crashed.

Report informs citing foreign media, remains of the aircraft, disappeared from the radars on June 15 morning, found at 51 km distance from the airbase.

2 pilots killed as a result.

*** 11:35

A Malaysian military aircraft has disappeared from the radars.

Report informs citing foreign media, the aircraft departed from the Kuantan air base at 11am and lost contact at 11.30am near the Pahang-Terengganu border.

A search and rescue mission has been launched.