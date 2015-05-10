Malaysia will take part in military operations in Yemen

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Malaysian Air Force aircraft arrived Sunday at a military air base in Saudi Arabia to participate in the led by Riyadh military operation "Renewal of Hope" against rebels from the movement Huthis in Yemen, Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti.

Malaysia became the 12th state in the coalition led by Saudi Arabia, which causes air strikes on positions Huthis in Yemen. Last week, sending more than two thousand troops in Saudi Arabia, to support the actions of the coalition, Senegal announced.

According to Defense Minister of Saudi Arabia, the center of operations for the management of the coalition is preparing to connect to the Malaysian military action and Senegalese military and currently defines the tasks for them.