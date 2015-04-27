Malaysia urges its neighbors not to confront with China

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister of Malaysia Anif Aman called on leaders of the countries of Southeast Asia to avoid confrontation with China over disputed territories in the South China Sea, Report informs citing the BBC.

This statement was made by the Minister for ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur, shortly after satellite images released, which show the construction of artificial islands in the disputed waters.

Vietnam, Philippines, Taiwan and Malaysia challenged China part of the South China Sea.It is, in particular, the important water route, which can contain large amounts of oil and gas.