    Malaysia to end search for MH370, missing in 2014

    Search will end in two weeks

    Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ The hunt for Malaysian Flight MH370 missing in 2014 will end in two weeks.

    Report informs citing AFP, Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai stated.

    Transport Minister did not specify a date but said that a tripartite meeting will be held after a final report is released when the 120,000 square kilometre search ends.

    Notably, Malaysia Airlines plane disappeared from radar screens over the Indian ocean on March 8, 2014 on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. 

    The aircraft search failed.

