    Malaysia and Indonesia to host 7 thousand illegal immigrants

    After lengthy consultations, Malaysia and Indonesia have agreed to temporary shelter on their territory of migrants

    Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ After lengthy consultations Malaysia and Indonesia agreed to "temporary shelter on their territories" around 7 thousand illegal immigrants from Myanmar, Bangladesh and Thailand.

    Report informs citing the TASS, Malaysian Foreign Minister Aman Anif told that reporters in Kuala Lumpur.

    "We hope that this year two governments will decide all matters relating to the placement of these individuals and shipment to their homeland", said Malaysian MFA.

