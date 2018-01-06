Malaysia agrees to resume search for missing Boeing in 2014

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Malaysian government agreed to resume searches of the missing MH370 in March 2014, in cooperation with the US company Ocean Infinity, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

"The government of Malaysia has attracted Ocean Infinity to conduct further search operations for the MH370”, says the statement was sent to relatives of passengers on board during its disappearance.

They were also informed that the search vessel entered the search zone on Tuesday.

The Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 with 239 passengers and crew on board fell off the radar a few hours after departing from Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2014 sparking the largest search in aviation history.

Tracking data released by the Malaysian authorities confirmed that the plane crashed in the Indian Ocean, south-west of Australia, the BBC reported.

Despite an unprecedented search-and-rescue effort, which covered 120,000 square kilometers and cost $200 million, no trace of the plane was ever found and the search operation was eventually called off in January 2017, much to the anguish of distraught relatives.