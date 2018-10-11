Malaysia abolishes death sentence

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Malaysia will soon abolish the death penalty, the Prime Minister's Office of the country said.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that Head of the Prime Minister's Office Liew Vui Keong said the Cabinet of Ministers approved the bill on the abolition of the death sentence and submitted it to the parliament.

According to him, the Lower Chamber of the Parliament will consider the draft law "On abolition of the death penalty" at the next meeting to be held on October 15. The Prime Minister noted that it is important to put moratorium on the execution of the death sentences during the discussions of the bill.

Notably, the death penalty in Malaysia is executed by hanging the accused from a narrow tree.