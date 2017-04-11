Malala Yousafzai became youngest UN peace messenger

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ At the UN Headquarters in New York, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres officially appointed Pakistani human rights defender Malala Yousafzai as the new UN Messenger of Peace, Report informs citing the UN news center.

Several years ago, M. Yousafzai fell victim to the Taliban attack. They tried to kill her for campaigning for girls' rights to education.

M. Yousafzai was born on July 12, 1997. In 2014, she was awarded with Nobel Peace Prize. In 2015 she addressed at the jubilee, 70th session of the General Assembly – immediately after Pope Francis.

The honorary title of UN Messenger of Peace is given to outstanding figures in the field of human rights, art, music, science, sports, who agreed to draw international attention to the work of the UN. Today, the list of UN peace envoys includes: Princess Jordan Khaya bint Al Hussein, Hollywood stars Charlize Theron, Michael Douglas, George Clooney and Edward Norton, singer Stevie Wonder, writer Paulo Coelho, conductor Daniel Barenboim and others.