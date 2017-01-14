Mahmoud Abbas and Pope discuss opening of Palestinian embassy in Vatican

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ Pope Francis received the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Vatican, Report informs citing the Russian media.

It was reported that the conversation between pontiff and Abbas lasted for 23 minutes, the two sides exchanged gifts.

The main topic of conversation was the opening of the Palestinian Embassy, for what the leader of the state attended the official opening ceremony.

"This is a sign that the Pope loves the Palestinian people and loves the world", said Abbas at the end of the conversation with the Pope.